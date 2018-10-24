Minnesota's 2nd and 5th district congressional candidates

The candidates for Congress in the 2nd and 5th Districts in Minnesota discuss the issues.

Part 1: 2nd District incumbent Republican congressman Jason Lewis and his challenger, DFLer Angie Craig, discussed the issues October 19, 2018 on Twin Cities PBS. MPR's Morning Edition host Cathy Wurzer and Eric Eskola are the co-hosts of Almanac.

Part 2: MPR's All Things Considered host Tom Crann moderated a discussion on Oct. 23, with Democrat Ilhan Omar and Republican Jennifer Zielinski, candidates for Congress in the 5th district.

To listen to the debates, click the audio players above.