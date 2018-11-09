Politics with Amy Walter on Takeaway Friday Politics Nov 9, 2018 Amy Walter is an American political analyst and national editor of The Cook Political Report. Rsmith321 via Wiki Commons Amy Walter hosts the Friday Takeaway on the big week in politics. "The midterms are over...so, what's next? Or maybe I should say, what ISN'T next?" That's next time on The Takeaway from WNYC and PRI, Public Radio International. Stay Informed Subscribe to our politics newsletter. Email Address Zip Code See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.