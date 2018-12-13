Maria Butina pleads guilty in foreign agent case, admits clandestine influence scheme

Russian gun rights activist Maria Butina pleaded guilty to serving as an unregistered foreign agent. She had sought to build back-channel links to the Russian government with the Trump campaign.
