Friends in high places: Dayton asks Garth Brooks for another show, Brooks says 'I'm in'

Singer-songwriter Garth Brooks performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14, 2018 in Nashville.

It seems that country music star Garth Brooks has some friends in high places, too.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton on Friday called on Brooks to add another Minneapolis show to his upcoming stadium tour — and it sounds like Brooks is on board with the idea.

Brooks' May 4 show at US Bank Stadium quickly sold out after tickets went on sale Friday, leaving thousands of Minnesota fans without tickets. In a statement issued Friday night, Dayton's office said "over 50,000 fans were in line, on the phone, or online when the last ticket was sold."

Today, tickets for @GarthBrooks' May 4th concert at @USBankStadium sold out in under 1 hr.



Gov. Dayton tonight asked him to host a 2nd concert to make sure the MNs & fans who missed a ticket today can still enjoy the show.#GARTHinMINNEAPOLIS



Read More: https://t.co/cDmgGJRylA pic.twitter.com/2QdPiI04lk — Governor Mark Dayton (@GovMarkDayton) December 15, 2018

"Our state-of-the-art stadium is the perfect place to host fans from across Minnesota and the upper Midwest for one more outstanding concert performance," Dayton wrote. "We would love for Garth to spend the weekend in Minneapolis, where Minnesotans and fans across the region would surely welcome him with open arms."

Brooks, singer of hits such as "Friends in Low Places" responded on Twitter later Friday, thanking Dayton for the message and stating: "Let's make it happen for the people of Minnesota! I'm in!!!"

. @GovMarkDayton THANK YOU for this! Let’s make it happen for the people of Minnesota! I’m in!!! love, g #GARTHinMINNEAPOLIS https://t.co/SJbQEXyxg8 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) December 15, 2018

Brooks' tour schedule shows open dates on either side of the previously planned May 4 show in Minneapolis.

Brooks, along with his wife, singer Trisha Yearwood, played 11 shows at Target Center in Minneapolis in November 2014. Fans bought more than 200,000 tickets for that series of shows, which at the time set a record for Brooks for the highest number of tickets sold for a single city in North America.