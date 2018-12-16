'Bleed Out' shows how medical errors can have life-changing consequences

In <em>Bleed Out, </em>filmmaker and comedian Steve Burrows documents the 10-year odyssey of trying to figure out what went wrong when his mom went in for a hip replacement surgery and came out with brain damage and mobility issues after a weeks-long coma.
