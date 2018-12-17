It's been 60 years since The Teddy Bears topped the Billboard pop chart with 'To Know Him is To Love Him'

The song was written by Phil Spector and released as the B-side of The Teddy Bears' first single. According to a biography of Spector by Dave Thompson, the single was a flop until a disc jockey in Fargo flipped it over and started playing the B-side on his show. That DJ was Charlie Boone, who would go on to become a radio legend at WCCO. Another radio station in Minneapolis also started playing the song, and it became a regional hit — then a national one.