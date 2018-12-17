Fire and Water: A Year of Climate Conversations

After a brief delay to let a downpour pass, volunteers resume their search for human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

From the Commonwealth Club of California's "Climate One" series hosted by Greg Dalton:

From fires and floods to hurricanes and hot temperatures, 2018 put climate on the front page in ways it hadn't been before. Yet amidst the disruption, clean energy prices continued to fall, climate-conscious technologies continued to progress, and people living on the front lines of climate change found ways to adapt and thrive.

A look back on some of the Climate One series' most memorable conversations of 2018:

• Survivors who fled a California wildfire; University of California — Berkeley professor of Fire Science and a San Francisco Chronicle reporter describe how higher temperatures and lower humidity contribute to bigger wildfires.

• The Mayors of three cities on the front lines of climate change — Houston, Miami, Columbia SC.

• Winners and losers: How some parts of the world may actually see more moderate weather and economic gains, while others are already seeing sagging property prices and economic losses.

• Bridging Trump's Divide — a Democrat and a Tea Party Republican find some common ground.

• The future of urban mobility and the electric scooters, skateboards and bicycles that are popping up in cities all over the country.

To listen to the program, click the audio player above.