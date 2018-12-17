Country superstar Garth Brooks announces second show at U.S. Bank Stadium

Updated: 9:19 a.m. | Posted: 7 a.m.

Country superstar Garth Brooks has announced a second concert in the Twin Cities next year. He will now play May 3-4, 2019, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Brooks was to visit the Capitol, but complications with his plane out of Nashville, Tenn., meant the meeting with Gov. Mark Dayton took place via conference call.

Brooks announced a May 4 show at the stadium earlier this month. Tickets to the show sold out in an hour Friday and left 50,000 people in line, online or on the phone without a ticket, according to a press release put out by Dayton's office.

When I heard the number of people still waiting to get tickets was greater than the number of people who did. I was blown away!!! I have some ideas Minneapolis! Thank YOU for loving the music!! Stay tuned, we have something in store for you!!! love, g #GARTHinMINNEAPOLIS https://t.co/sWRCMWURpO — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) December 15, 2018

Dayton tweeted at Brooks asking him to consider a second show "to make sure the MNs & fans who missed a ticket today can still enjoy the show."

Brooks tweeted back, "Let's make it happen for the people of Minnesota. I'm in!!!"

. @GovMarkDayton THANK YOU for this! Let’s make it happen for the people of Minnesota! I’m in!!! love, g #GARTHinMINNEAPOLIS https://t.co/SJbQEXyxg8 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) December 15, 2018

Brooks had an 11-show run at Target Center in 2014 and did a nine-concert stint in the arena in 1998. The series four years ago sold more than 200,000 tickets.

Tickets for the May 3 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.