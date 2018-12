Political Junkie: Threats of a government shutdown

Ken Rudin is back again, this time with MPR News host Euan Kerr, to make sense of this week's top political stories.

This week they talked about Trump's threats of a government shutdown unless Congress funds a border wall, Mick Mulvaney being named acting chief of staff for Trump, and Ryan Zinke stepping down as U.S. secretary of the interior.

To listen to the full discussion you can use the audio player above.