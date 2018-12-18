New University of Minnesota's leader gets high praise from colleague

The University of Minnesota regents hired Joan Gabel as the university's next president. If hired, Gabel would oversee a nearly $4 billion dollar annual budget and 50,000 students. She's be the university's first female president.

Gabel is currently the provost of the University of South Carolina, where she earned a reputation of being a collaborative, business-savvy administrator.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Valinda Littlefield, a history professor at the University of South Carolina and a faculty athletics representative before Gabel was officially hired.

