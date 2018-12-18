Regents OK Gabel as first woman to lead University of Minnesota

Joan T. A. Gabel answers questions written by the public at a forum Dec. 10, 2018. Gabel was chosen by the regents to be the new president of the university.

University of Minnesota regents on Tuesday unanimously approved Joan Gabel to be the university's new president.

Gabel, 50, is provost at the University of South Carolina. She was the sole finalist for the Minnesota job and will be the university's first female president.

Gabel's proposed contract is approved by a unanimous vote. The first woman to lead the university will make $640,000 annually. Current president Eric Kaler makes $625,000 a year. Gabel's contract will be for five years — Peter Cox (@peterncox) December 18, 2018

An administrator at schools in Missouri and Florida before South Carolina, Gabel is viewed as a consensus builder but also someone willing to confront problems.

"She doesn't back down from things that most people don't like to deal with," said Valinda Littlefield, a history professor at the University of South Carolina who said she admires Gabel.

"She's the type of person that looks for answers as opposed to looking at you, saying, 'That's been tried. We're not going to try that again.' That's not the type of person she is."

In public interviews for the job last week, Gabel spoke about the need to address student debt and address public safety concerns.

Gabel, a philosophy major, was also asked about the liberal arts, an area of study that has suffered drops in enrollment recently. She said companies are seeking the critical thinking skills that come from a liberal arts education.

Gabel succeeds Eric Kaler, who is stepping down July 1. He will take a faculty position in the University's chemical engineering and materials sciences department and will serve temporarily as president emeritus. He took office as the U's 16th president in 2011.