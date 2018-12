A new wave of Native American poetry

Minnesota literary houses enjoyed a great year. Graywolf Press in particular stands out for the number of accolades its poets and authors have earned. One of this year's hits: an anthology of contemporary Native American poetry, edited by Heid Erdrich.

Marianne Combs spoke with Erdrich and Graywolf's Jeff Shotts about the anthology and the rising prominence of diverse voices in literature.

