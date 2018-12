Governor-elect Tim Walz taps Margaret Anderson Kelliher as next MNDoT Commissioner

Minnesota Governor-elect Tim Walz nominated former state representative Margaret Anderson Kelliher to be the next Commissioner of Transportation.

During her time in the legislature, Anderson Kelliher helped shepherd through a gas tax despite then-Governor Tim Pawlenty's veto. That's something Governor-elect Tim Walz has said he supports to improve the state's roads and bridges.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke to Anderson Kelliher about her plans for the department.

