The best kids' books of 2018

It's been a good year for kids' books. Guest host Marianne Combs talked with two passionate experts in children's literature about the best books of 2018, including diverse books, graphic novels, books to lure in teens and board books for the little ones.

Guests:

Holly Weinkauf, owner, Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul

Lisa Von Drasek, Curator, Children's Literature Research Collection at the University of Minnesota Libraries.

Recommendations:

Holiday books:

All-of-a-Kind Family Hanukkah by Emily Jenkins, Paul O Zelinsky

Santa Bruce, by Ryan T. Higgins

Graphic novels:

Squirrel Girl by Ryan North

Lumberjanes by Noelle Stevenson

Cookbooks for kids:

A World of Cookies for Santa by M.E. Furman

The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs by America's Test Kitchen Kids

The Great Minnesota Cookie Book: Award-Winning Recipes from the Star Tribune's Holiday Cookie Contest by Lee Svitak Dean and Rick Nelson

Diverse books:

Dreamers by Yuyi Morales

Multilingual and multicultural board books by Cynthia Weill

Frida by Summer Morrison

Global Babies board books by the Global Fund for Children

One Crazy Summer by Rita Williams-Garcia



Books for younger kids:

Small Walt and Mo the Tow by Minnesota author Elizabeth Verdick

Hush Hush Forest, by Minnesota author Mary Casanova, woodcuts by Nick Wroblewski

Red: A Crayon's Story by Michael Hall

Books for elementary-aged kids:

Louisiana's Way Home by Minnesota author Kate DiCamillo

All-Of-A-Family book series by Sydney Taylor

The Unicorn Rescue Society series by Adam Gidwitz

The Inquisitor's Tale: Or, The Three Magical Children and Their Holy Dog by Adam Gidwitz

A Tale Dark and Grimm by Adam Gidwitz

Science/STEM books:

Fly With Me: A Celebration of Birds Through Pictures, Poems and Stories by Jane Yolen and Heidi Stemple

Atlas Obscura Explorer's Guide for the World's Most Adventurous Kid by Dylan Thuras and Rosemary Mosco

National Parks of the USA by Kate Siber

Mapping Sam by Joyce Hesselberth

Frank Einstein by Jon Scieszka

Professor Astro Cat by Dr. Dominic Walliman

Street Beneath my Feet by Charlotte Guillain

Books for teens:

Dry by Neal Shusterman and Jarrod Shusterman

Hey Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

Illegal by Eoin Colfer

Gmorning, Gnight: Little Pep Talks for Me & You by Lin-Manuel Miranda

What If It's Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera

Celebrate Your Body (and Its Changes Too): The Ultimate Puberty Book for Girls by Sonya Renee Taylor

Sci-fi/fantasy for teens:

Gregor the Overlander by Suzanne Collins

Keeper of the Lost Cities series by Shannon Messenger

The Dragonriders of Pern by Anne McCaffrey

Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi (introduced by Rick Riordan)

Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

Dactyl Hill Squad series by Daniel Jose Older

Books with disabled protagonists:

The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle by Leslie Connor

El Deafo by Cece BelL

Some Kids Use Wheelchairs (Pebble Plus: Understanding Differences)

Gift books for adults who care for kids:

Unconditional Love: A Guide to Navigating the Joys and Challenges of Being a Grandparent Today by Jane Isay

The Poetry of US: More than 200 poems that celebrate the people, places and passions of the United States edited by J. Patrick Lewis

We Rise, We Resist, We Raise our Voices by Wade Hudson

The ABC of It: Why Children's Books Matter by Leonard Marcus

Little Prince 70th Anniversary Gift Set by Antoine-de-Saint-Exupery

Resources:

Blue Ox Review, the blog currated by Lisa Von Drasek

To listen to the full discussion you can use the audio player above.