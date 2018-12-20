Caribou Coffee says data breach exposed customer info

Caribou Coffee announced Thursday that hackers gained access to customer information at its stores, including about 200 locations in Minnesota.

In a message to customers, the company said the data breach occurred at company-owned stores between Aug. 28 and Dec. 3. Caribou said it's possible that customer name and credit card information, including security codes, may have been taken.

Find the list affected locations below, or here.

The company said that payments made through Caribou Coffee Perks accounts or other loyalty accounts were not affected. It said catering orders placed online with associated bagel shops were also unaffected.

Caribou said it is confident the breach has been contained, but advised customers to monitor credit card statements and watch credit reports.

Customers who want more information or have questions can call (877) 698-3760; the line is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday, as well as 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Customers also can email inquiries@cariboucoffee.com for more information.