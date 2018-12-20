African-Americans struggle to find kidney donors

When it comes to kidney health, African-Americans are at a higher risk for nearly everything. According to the National Kidney Association, they're more likely to have high blood pressure and diabetes, both diseases that can lead to kidney failure. But on top of that, they're also less likely to be able to find a viable match for a kidney donation.

Christina Garner, a 32-year-old Twin Cities native, is living this problem. She joined host Angela Davis to talk about her struggles with kidney disease and why she hasn't been able to find a donor.

To listen to the full discussion you can use the audio player above.