Young adults have a hard time controlling their diabetes

It's a struggle to live with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, and according to a recent study by the Minnesota Department of Health, young adults in Minnesota may struggle the most when it comes to keeping their blood sugar at healthy levels. Their lives are sometimes transient, their access to health care is limited, and their income is inconsistent.

All these factors contribute to young adults ending up in the hospital when their blood sugar levels are out of control.

Guests: Renee Kidney— Epidemiologist with the Minnesota Department of Health

Carol Engelhart— Retired nurse and diabetes educator

To listen to the full discussion you can use the audio player above.