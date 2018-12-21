That was this year? MPR News' best photos of 2018

Looking back at a whole year's worth of news photography from any year can be overwhelming. So much happened this year that we forgot about a few things that consumed our attention just months ago — the Olympics were in February, remember?

Despite the relentless pace of news this year, there was no shortage of photographs that made us slow down and feel something: the joy of your united home country, mist blowing off Lake Superior, or snow — in April.

There's no way to fit a whole year in 32 photos, but from a burning oil refinery to goats climbing on cops to yes, the raccoon, these are the photos that made 2018 for us.

Our staff and freelance photographers have crossed the state and country to make these images, and we hope they can help you stop and feel, something we haven't had much of a chance to do this year.