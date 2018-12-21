Jayhawks play Friday night at First Avenue in Minneapolis

The Jayhawks will play Friday and Saturday nights at First Avenue in Minneapolis.

"Come Cryin' To Me" is from their latest album "Back Roads and Abandoned Motels." The album is mostly made up of songs that Jayhawks leader Gary Louris initially wrote for other artists like Jakob Dylan and Carrie Rodriguez. He wrote it with the Dixie Chicks.

It's one of two songs on the album that features keyboardist Karen Grotberg on lead vocals. This is the first time she's sung lead on a Jayhawks album.

