Minnesota sues Comcast alleging overcharges, broken promises

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson speaks to press in this June file photo. Swanson announced a lawsuit against Comcast Friday, claiming the cable TV and internet giant overcharged customers for cable packages.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson slammed Comcast Corp. on Friday, alleging in a lawsuit that the cable TV and internet giant overcharged customers for cable packages, charged consumers for unordered services and didn't deliver the prepaid Visa cards promised in its promotions.

Comcast, also known by the brand name Xfinity, added home security, service protection plans, modem and other equipment charges to customers' bills without authorization, Swanson told reporters.

To lure some customers, Comcast promised prepaid Visa cards of up to $200 or more if they remained in the minimum-term contract and up-to-date on their monthly payments for 90 days in good standing. But the company did not deliver the cards to thousands of Minnesota customers, Swanson's office said.

"It's hard to shop for cable television if a company plays hide-the-ball on its true prices, and people shouldn't have to watch their bills for things they didn't buy," Swanson said in a statement.

The lawsuit filed in Hennepin County seeks unspecified restitution and civil penalties.