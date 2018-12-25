Live updates Winter storm moves across Minnesota Jonathan Winters reads 'A Christmas Carol' Arts & Culture Dec 25, 2018 This May 6, 1997 file photo shows comedian Jonathan Winters posing at a hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Winters, whose breakneck improvisations inspired Robin Williams, Jim Carrey and many others, died at the age of 87. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file Jonathan Winters reads the Charles Dickens classic, "A Christmas Carol." It was originally published in 1843. An NPR special by Susan Stamberg. Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM MPR News Update PM See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.