Is there enough investment in clean energy?

Big investors are investing heavily in climate solutions like renewable energy and cleaner buildings and vehicles.

There's market demand for clean energy, and private and public equity firms are taking note.

"If we need to bring down our relieance on fossil fuels ... we need to go somewhere and that somewhere is around renewable energy," said Mindy Lubber, CEO and president of sustainability at Ceres.

But will the investment be enough to stave off more serious climate change impacts?

Right now, it's not, says Lubber. She explains on this week's show.

Listen to this week's entire Climate Cast on the audio player above.