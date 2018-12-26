Insured, but indebted: Couple works 5 jobs to pay off medical bills

Robert and Tiffany Cano with 10-month-old Brody.
Robert and Tiffany Cano of San Tan Valley, Ariz., have a new marriage, a new house and a 10-month-old son, Brody. Since Brody was born, the Canos have racked up nearly $12,000 in medical debt. 