Ron Gjerde retires as president of historic Lakewood Cemetery

Nearly 50 years ago, Ron Gjerde answered an ad in the newspaper looking for someone to work in an office near Hennepin Avenue and Lake Street in Minneapolis. That office turned out to be at Lakewood Cemetery, the final resting place of some of Minnesota's most prominent figures.

Gjerde has worked at Lakewood ever since, serving most recently as the cemetery's president. He's retiring from that role at the end of December, although he plans to stay on another year as director of Lakewood's heritage foundation.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Gjerde about his career, and Lakewood's history.

