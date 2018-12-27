APM Marketplace special: Divided Decade

In September 2008, demonstrators protest the proposed $700 billion Wall Street bailout in front of the New York Stock Exchange. In response to the global financial crisis, protesters, from a variety of activist groups, denounced the capitalist system.

2018 marks the 10-year anniversary of the financial crisis, and Marketplace spent the year exploring how it changed America.

"Divided Decade" draws a line from 2008 to the tumultuous political, cultural and economic climate America is experiencing today.

Hosted by Kai Ryssdal, the "Divided Decade" special features a round-up and analysis of some of Marketplace's best coverage on the crisis' impact on housing, jobs, inequality and finance. It includes the historic interview with the three men tasked with saving the economy from total devastation - Timothy Geithner, Ben Bernanke and Hank Paulson - and an exclusive interview with the two men whose names will forever be synonymous with the reforms meant to shore it up - former congressmen Barney Frank and Chris Dodd.

"Divided Decade" also features an analysis of our listener engagement series "How We Changed," highlighting some of the most prominent, interesting and surprising ways Americans feel the crisis changed them.