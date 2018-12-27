Live updates Winter storm moves across Minnesota

Some Japanese-Americans wrongfully imprisoned during WWII oppose census question

Sharon Sakamoto
Sharon Sakamoto, 75, was born inside a prison camp after the U.S. government used census data to locate and wrongfully incarcerate people of Japanese descent during World War II. She and her sisters are among the Japanese-Americans who are speaking out against the citizenship question the Trump administration plans to add to the 2020 census. 