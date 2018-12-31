Connie Evingson performs tonight at Crooners Lounge

Hibbing native Connie Evingson will be performing tonight at Crooners Lounge in Fridley. That's one of your many musical options this New Year's Eve.

The current incarnation of the Blues Brothers, featuring Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, will be at the Treasure Island Casino in Red Wing.

The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra will be playing the music of Journey at the DECC in Duluth.

And if you want a grungier vibe, an interesting collection of local bands will be at the 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis tonight. One of them is The Bad Man.

