Trump's judicial appointments were confirmed at historic pace in 2018

A flag flies outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. The Trump administration's reshaping of the federal judiciary continued at a steady pace, with 18 new appeals court judges confirmed in 2018.
