Remembering Daryl Dragon

Daryl Dragon, better known as the Captain in the Captain and Tennille, died Wednesday at the age of 76.

He got that nickname from Mike Love of the Beach Boys because of the hat he wore on stage while playing keyboards for that group from 1967 to 1972.

Dragon met Toni Tennille in 1971 and they formed a very successful musical partnership. The Captain and Tennille released six Top Ten singles in the 1970s. Toni Tennille, who he was married to for 39 years, was by Dragon's side when he died.