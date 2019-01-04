Photos: Puppies get ready for competitions at Twin Cities dog show


1 Jubilee, an 8-month-old Great Dane, chills out on the floor at the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club dog show inside the St. Paul River Centre on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. 
2 Pomeranians Tigger, right, and Lakota, left, rest in between competitions at the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club dog show inside the St. Paul River Centre on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. 
3 A Golden Retriever is groomed before competing at the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club dog show inside the St. Paul River Centre on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. 
4 Mona, a 16 month-old Mastiff, rests on the floor at the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club dog show inside the St. Paul River Centre on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. 
5 Jane Collen brushes Simon, one of her two old English Sheepdogs, at the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club dog show inside the St. Paul RiverCentre on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. 
6 A crew of golden retrievers sit on their grooming tables at the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club dog show inside the St. Paul RiverCentre on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. 
7 Jacquelyn Johnson gives a treat to Bacon, her Australian Terrier that she will be taking to the Westminster dog show at the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club dog show at the St. Paul RiverCentre on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. 
8 Jade Rosenkletter snuggles with 3-year-old Golden Retriever Bebe at the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show inside the St. Paul RiverCentre on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. 
9 Joker, a brown Newfoundland, yawns while he is groomed at the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club dog show at the St. Paul RiverCentre on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. Joker is also a service dog who monitors his owner for changes in her heart condition. 