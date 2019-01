Sanni and Sean from The Current pose with the Immortal Rap Masters I.R.M. Crew. Top row from left to right: Sanni Brown, John Washington, TLC (Curtis Washington), Truth Maze (William Harris), DJ Cuttin' Kal (Calvin Jones) Sean McPherson; Crouching from left to right: Cohen Crockett, Kel C (Kelly Crockett).

The I-R-M Crew — the first Twin Cities hip-hop group to release an album in the mid-1980s — reunites for a performance Friday night at the 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis.

Sean McPherson with MPR's sister station The Current says the history of hip-hop in Minnesota begins with the I-R-M Crew, and while they never hit the big time, the music pioneers have stayed close over the years.