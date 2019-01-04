Man dies following fight in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating the city's first suspected homicide of the year.

A police spokesman says officers responded to a fight Thursday night between two men in the area of East 35th Street and 1st Avenue on the city's south side. According to a police statement, officers found a "gravely injured" man outside.

The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where police say he later died. Investigators believe the fatal confrontation began as an argument between two men who knew each other. The man suspected of causing the death of his acquaintance fled the scene.

Police say homicide detectives have located a number of witnesses for questioning.