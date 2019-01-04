Profane impeachment call from freshman Democrat gets quick rebuke from top Democrats

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, hours after being sworn in on the House floor, profanely called to impeach the president, prompting her own leaders to distance themselves from her comments.
