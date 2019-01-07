New St. Paul Councilmember rides light rail all night to speak with homeless

Light rail has become a haven for the homeless late at night. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News 2018

An estimated 300 homeless Minnesotans will seek shelter on the light rail tonight. They'll ride the whole way from Minneapolis to St. Paul or the Mall of America and back, hour after hour, just to stay warm and safe through the night.

On Friday, they were joined by Saint Paul Councilmember Mitra Jalali Nelson and Hennepin County Commissioner-elect Angela Conley. Both women are new to office and both ran on increasing affordable housing in the Twin Cities.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke to Councilmember Nelson about who she met on the light rail and what can be done to address homelessness.

Click audio player to hear story.