Sen. Majority Leader Paul Gazelka hints legalizing marijuana is unlikely

When Minnesota's legislature begins its work Tuesday, it will be the only divided state government in the country. Democrats will have a majority in the House but Republicans will have a majority in the Senate.

That could make it harder for lawmakers to get their work done: to pass a budget, to rewrite the state's tax code, and to decide how to spend a $1.5 billion surplus.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka about his goals in the 2019 legislative session.

Click audio player to hear story