Iron Range political icon Tom Rukavina dies

Longtime Iron Range politician and former DFL state lawmaker Tom Rukavina has died after a battle with cancer. He was 68.

State Sen. David Tomassoni, a friend and colleague of Rukavnia's, confirmed the death Monday, saying Rukavina had been battling leukemia.

Known his fiery populist rhetoric, sense of humor and unwavering support for the Iron Range, including mining, Rukavina served a quarter-century in the Minnesota House.

He was elected in 1986 and served until his retirement in 2012, after which he successfully ran for the St. Louis County Board, representing the county's 4th District. He retired from that seat at the end of 2018.

He made a run for governor in 2010, one of 11 Democrats at one point running in the race.

So sad to learn we’ve lost Tommy Rukavina, a champion for the Iron Range & dad to Ida, who runs my northern MN office. Tom was a great legislator, but his favorite job of all was being dad & grandpa. I will miss his zest for life & love for the people he represented so well. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 7, 2019

DFL chair Ken Martin called Rukavina one of a kind.

"Tom was a bulldog for, not only his constituents on the Iron Range, but all of the working men and women in Minnesota," Martin said in a statement Monday, adding that Rukavina was "known for his honesty, his authenticity, and his advocacy for those trying to build a better life for their families."

Of all the legislation he worked on at the Capitol, Rukavina told MPR News in 2012 that he was most proud of a bill signed in the 1990s by then-Gov. Arne Carlson to protect mine workers in the event of a mine shutdown.

In his 2012 goodbye letter to colleagues at the Legislature, he took time to thank "the working people at the Capitol who clean our bathrooms, empty our trash cans, and cook our meals. Many of you have become my friends and I'll always cherish that."

This is a developing story. We will continue to update.