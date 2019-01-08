What does Elizabeth Warren bring to the party?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren traveled to Iowa over the weekend, speaking at four events in three days. The Democrat from Massachusetts announced an exploratory committee to run for President in 2020 — just days before heading to the early primary state.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with political scientist Dianne Bystrom about Warren's reception in Iowa and what separates her from other candidates considering a presidential run in 2020.

Guest: Dianne Bystrom— Director Emerita, Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics

