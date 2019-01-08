Fact check: Can Trump use emergency powers to build the wall?

President Trump's border wall prototypes are seen from Tijuana in Baja California state, Mexico, on Monday. Trump has said he may invoke emergency powers to build a border wall if Congress doesn't agree to his demand for funding.
President Trump's border wall prototypes are seen from Tijuana in Baja California state, Mexico, on Monday. Trump has said he may invoke emergency powers to build a border wall if Congress doesn't agree to his demand for funding. 