Sun Country rolls out new Twin Cities service, major route expansion

Sun Country Airlines unveiled a new look for its fleet at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in December 2018.

Sun County Airlines unveiled a major expansion of its route and service system Tuesday, including new flights out of the Twin Cities to four East Coast cities as well as to Chicago, Sacramento, Calif., St. Louis and San Antonio.

The total expansion will add 19 new seasonal routes, including eight new nonstops from the Twin Cities, Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker said.

That includes service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Chicago O'Hare International Airport with one-way fares starting as low as $49, and flights into Newark Liberty International Airport, outside of New York City, with a one-way flight as low as $99.

Most of the new seasonal routes will operate from April into September.

The company described the expansion as part of a growth plan that will boost the company's Twin Cities workforce by 10 percent in 2019. The new summer service will add more than 150 jobs, most of them flight crew positions.

"We're really excited," Bricker said. "This is our biggest announcement as far as the number of markets ever in our history."