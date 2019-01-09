Heart of the Beast cuts operations as it struggles to find funding

The MayDay Parade, presented by In the Heart of the Beast Theatre and friends, progresses down Bloomington Avenue in Minneapolis. This year's parade could be the final one produced by the theater due to financial problems.

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre said Wednesday that financial problems are forcing it to pull back operations and warned that it could close permanently.

The Minneapolis-based group known for its huge puppets and annual MayDay Parade and Festival said it was cutting staff and programming to stay financially viable after anticipated funding sources fell through.

Without making the cuts, the theater "could expect to run out of cash and close permanently as soon as June 2019," the organization said in a statement, adding that staff cuts will buy time to find new funding and "rebuild a more resilient organization."

The theater said this year's MayDay celebration, set for May 5, this will be the final one it produces on its own, adding that the 2018 festival lost more than $50,000.

While reserves covered that gap, the theater said it could no longer afford to take on the risk alone, noting that MayDay brings in about $150,000 in revenue, mainly from individual donors but that annual production costs generally run between $180,000 and $200,000.

Founded in 1973, Heart of the Beast has faced financial woes before and survived. For several weeks in 2008 and 2009, the theater temporarily closed its doors and laid off staff as the recession gripped the economy.

In 2014, the group again cut staff and programming to stay financially viable, furloughing staff for two weeks. Heart of the Beast's leaders said then the move was necessary because the theater had been hit by a property value reappraisal, which bumped up its mortgage payments and lowered its line of credit.

A leadership shakeup followed months later.

On Wednesday, Heart of the Beast leaders said the theater was feeling the same financial pressures as other mid-sized arts groups.

"This has been a difficult process. After a lot of hard work, we determined that we simply cannot continue on our current path," Corrie Zoll, the theater's executive director, said in a statement.