'I'm scared': TSA families fear bills due, lost security

Jacinda, whose husband is a TSA officer in Portland, Ore. working during the shutdown without pay, with her two young children. Her family is worried about how they will pay their rent, electric bill and cell phone bills. "I'm scared and I'm trying to be O.K.," she says. "I can't be sad every day for my kids."
