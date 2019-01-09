'Kim's Convenience' is a sitcom about Asian immigrants -- with depth

In <em>Kim's Convenience,</em><em> </em>Umma (Jean Yoon, left) and Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) try to balance running their store and keeping up with their grown children. <em></em>Season 3 of the CBC show debuts this week in Canada. The first two seasons can be streamed on Netflix.
