Art Hounds: Lisa Franke brings 'Past Time' to life in new exhibition

"A Canopy of Leaves and Light" by Lisa Franke is one of a series of encaustic photographs on display in her exhibition, "Past Time," on display through Feb. 3 at Gallery 360 in Minneapolis.

Nathan Duin and his 14-year-old son Jackson attend art exhibitions regularly, as Jackson is a budding abstract painter. This past weekend they went to Gallery 360 to check out the encaustic photography of Lisa Franke. The Duins found the work dreamlike and nostalgic; Nathan says the old photographs brought up thoughts of mortality. Jackson says the show is easily accessible; he recommends it both for art lovers and people new to the gallery scene. "Past Time" runs through Feb. 3.

Duluth poet Sheila Packa is headed to Zeitgeist Arts Thursday night for "Mine Songs: Sounding an Altered Landscape." Violinist Sara Pajunen gathered audio from the Iron Range — sounds of taconite being loaded, the hollow resonance of an empty box car, etc. — along with video using a drone. She plays the footage back, while improvising on her violin. Packa, who grew up on the range, has attended previous concerts and finds the idea fascinating and provocative. The performance begins at 9 p.m. in the Zeitgeist Atrium.

Dancer Molly K. Stoltz thinks you should go to the Southern Theater this weekend to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Balls Cabaret. Run by Leslie Ball, the cabaret has long been a venue for artists trying out new work; you can do practically anything, as long as it's five to seven minutes in length. The catch? The cabaret normally takes place at midnight. This weekend Ball is presenting three cabarets, each featuring familiar faces to the late-night audiences, but the shows start at a much more accessible 7:30 p.m. Performers include local musicians, actors, poets, dancers, magicians and jugglers.