Brazilian vocal group Ordinarius stops at the Cedar Cultural Center tonight

The Brazilian vocal group Ordinarius will stop at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis tonight as part of their first U.S. tour.

Through infectious harmonies and percussion, the group interprets everything from traditional Brazilian music to Carmen Miranda and Stevie Wonder.

In addition to tonight's show in Minneapolis, the group will also perform in Grand Rapids, Fergus Falls, and Fairmont in the coming days.