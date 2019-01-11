Cube Critics talk dogs and street kids Arts & Culture Euan Kerr , Nancy Yang · Jan 11, 2019 Listen Cube Critics Talk dogs and street kids 3min 52sec MPR News' digital producer Nancy Yang steps into the Cube this week to join Euan Kerr to chat about "A Dog's Way Home," based on the bestselling book, and possible Oscar contender, "Capernaum." Use the audio player above to listen. Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM MPR News Update PM See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.