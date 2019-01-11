What kind of presidential candidate would Amy Klobuchar make?

The Iowa caucuses are more than a year away, but the field of democratic candidates is already shaping up. Should U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., run for president? How does she stack up against other likely contenders?

MPR News host Stephanie Curtis spoke with four guests about that: a reporter, a political scientist, a Republican strategist and a Democratic strategist.

Guests:

Mark Zdechlik — Reporter, MPR News

Steven Smith — Professor of political science, Washington University in St. Louis, and director of the university's Weidenbaum Center

Jeff Blodgett — Political consultant and founding director of Wellstone Action

Alex Conant — Partner at Firehouse Strategies

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.