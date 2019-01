Political Junkie: Talking political tribalism

Monday marks the 24th day of the government shutdown, making it the longest in U.S. history.

Earlier this month, President Trump said the shutdown could continue for "months or even years."

With no clear end to the shutdown in sight, MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with The Political Junkie, Ken Rudin, about the source of the political gridlock, tribalism in Washington and how much each side is willing to negotiate.

