Bus carrying kids upended in Cottage Grove; 2 hurt

One student and a driver were injured in bus crash Wednesday morning in Cottage Grove.

Updated: 10:43 a.m. | Posted: 10:18 a.m.

Two people, including a student, were injured in a Wednesday morning bus crash in Cottage Grove.

The incident occurred around 7:24 a.m. at the intersection of Hinton Avenue and 80th Street South in Cottage Grove, near Crestview Elementary School.

Photos from the Cottage Grove fire department show the aftermath of the collision that overturned a Tutor Time bus.

One student and a bus driver received minor injuries and were transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, according to the Cottage Grove Department of Public Safety.

Tutor Time is a day care center that offers infant, toddler and preschool programs. It said seven school-age children were on board the bus at the time.

Capt. Randy McAlister of the Cottage Grove Police Department said the children were primarily younger students who attend different schools around South Washington County.

The other students on the bus were reunited with their parents after being checked for injuries.