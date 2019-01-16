Federal employees moonlight to pay the bills

Frank Ruopoli of Charleston, S.C., works at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. After the 2013 partial shutdown he earned an emergency medical technician certification. Now he's found a part-time job to earn money during this shutdown.
