One in five American children has a hard time learning to read. Many of these kids have dyslexia.

An APM Reports documentary explores why some children's learning disabilities aren't identified and remedied, and how improving things for dyslexic kids could help all students learn to read better.

The documentary is "Hard to Read: How American Schools Fail Kids with Dyslexia." Produced in 2017 by Emily Hanford of APM Reports.

Listen to the documentary via this link.